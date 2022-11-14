Angel Tree
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at UVA

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - 3 people are dead and 2 more are injured after a shooting at the University of Virginia.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Culbreth Road at a parking garage behind the Drama building.

UVA has confirmed the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., is a student at the university.

Jones was listed as a member of the UVA football team in 2018.

Police say he is armed and dangerous, and multiple law enforcement agencies are working to find him.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans, and red shoes, and he may be driving a black SUV with VA license plate number TWX3580.

The university’s president Jim Ryan has released a statement to the UVA community regarding the deadly shooting.

The university has not yet identified the victims of this tragedy.

Classes for Monday have been canceled, and everyone is asked to shelter in place.

A hotline has been established for family and friends regarding the shooting at 877-685-4836.

