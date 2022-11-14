Angel Tree
11-year-old shot and killed by sibling while mother was at work, police say

The boy who died later at the hospital was with his four siblings, ages 9 to 15, in their Ives Estates apartment.(WPLG via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IVES ESTATES, Fla. (CNN) – Authorities in South Florida are investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy Thursday evening.

Early indications show the child was accidentally shot by a 13-year-old sibling.

The boy who died later at the hospital was with his four siblings, ages 9 to 15, in their Ives Estates apartment.

There was no adult supervision because the child’s mother, a Miami-Dade corrections officer, was at work at the time.

Miami-Dade police say the shooting appears to be accidental and do not expect to file charges.

Police encourage gun owners with children to make sure their firearms are properly stored.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

