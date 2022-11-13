Woman and dog rescued from Petersburg house fire

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A woman and a dog are receiving medical attention following a house fire in Petersburg.

Petersburg Fire-Rescue were called around 12:30 p.m. to the 200 block of Witten street on Pocahontas island due to reports of a house fire on Sunday, Nov 13.

When crews arrived they were met with heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the two-story home.

Firefighters entered the home with zero visibility to rescue a woman in her 60′s and her dog.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital while the dog was taken to a vet. At this time, there is no update on the condition of the woman or the dog.

Seven Petersburg Fire-Rescue units, including Southside Emergency crews, arrived to contain the fire which was marked under control within 20 minutes.

The home contained significant smoke and fire damage and the cause is still under investigation but believed to have started on the first floor.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced residents.

