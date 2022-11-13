Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Woman and dog rescued from Petersburg house fire

200 block of Witten Street
200 block of Witten Street(City of Petersburg)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A woman and a dog are receiving medical attention following a house fire in Petersburg.

Petersburg Fire-Rescue were called around 12:30 p.m. to the 200 block of Witten street on Pocahontas island due to reports of a house fire on Sunday, Nov 13.

When crews arrived they were met with heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the two-story home.

Firefighters entered the home with zero visibility to rescue a woman in her 60′s and her dog.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital while the dog was taken to a vet. At this time, there is no update on the condition of the woman or the dog.

Seven Petersburg Fire-Rescue units, including Southside Emergency crews, arrived to contain the fire which was marked under control within 20 minutes.

The home contained significant smoke and fire damage and the cause is still under investigation but believed to have started on the first floor.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced residents.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 4000 block of Old Brook Road
Man dead after late-night shooting in Richmond
A Maine mother is sounding the alarm after her infant daughter swallowed a water bead. (WMTW,...
Baby swallows water bead, ends up in ICU
Ryan Plowman, 17, died after battling mono.
High school soccer star dies from mono, family says
Emergency crews in Louisiana rescued a woman after her car went into a home's attic.
Woman rescued after car crashes into home: ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’
Authorities in Ohio say a nursing home resident was found dead outside of the facility.
Nursing home resident found dead outside facility after missing for 2 days

Latest News

City leaders warn that the river will be dangerous to any user who is not an expert paddler.
Caution is urged as James River reaches minor flood levels
Old Hundred Hawks
Football team coached by man who died on I-95 makes it to playoffs
Man found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Marathon Food Mart
Shooting in Petersburg leaves man dead from multiple gunshot wounds
Legendary Santa needs volunteers for the 2022 holiday season