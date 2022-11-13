Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Teacher accused of assaulting girl who wouldn’t throw trash away

The school district said the teacher involved was reassigned, pending the outcome of an investigation. (KPRC, SALDANA FAMILY, CNN)
By KPRC Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KPRC) - A Houston elementary school teacher faces assault charges after an incident in which she allegedly dragged a 5-year-old student across the ground.

Fany Saldana, 5, is struggling to find joy in her life after her former teacher, 44-year-old Jenny Dominguez, allegedly assaulted her Nov. 3 at Katherine Smith Elementary. Witnesses say the teacher’s behavior was irrational and out of control.

“It made me feel so furious that words cannot even explain how I felt because she’s my little girl,” said Fany’s mother, Patricia Saldana. “Why she did that to my little girl?”

According to court documents, Dominguez dragged Fany between her legs, grabbed her left arm and dragged her across the concrete ground until they reached a trash can 29 feet away.

Witnesses say the incident allegedly stemmed from Dominguez telling Fany to throw a utensil away, but the 5-year-old didn’t want to.

“They failed to protect my daughter from one of their own,” Saldana said.

Dominguez is now charged with injury to a child under 15 years old.

Fany’s mother says the teacher had bullied her daughter in the past.

“My daughter stopped eating because she said her teacher called her fat, that she didn’t need to be eating,” she said.

Now, as Saldana tries to help Fany move on, she hopes to get some justice for her daughter.

“I want the teacher to be punished for what she did,” she said.

The school district released a statement that said it was taking the situation seriously, and the teacher involved was reassigned, pending the outcome of an investigation.

Copyright 2022 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 4000 block of Old Brook Road
Man dead after late-night shooting in Richmond
Ryan Plowman, 17, died after battling mono.
High school soccer star dies from mono, family says
A Maine mother is sounding the alarm after her infant daughter swallowed a water bead. (WMTW,...
Baby swallows water bead, ends up in ICU
Thousands of runners will take part in three races this weekend in Richmond.
Everything you need to know for Richmond Marathon weekend
Authorities in Ohio say a nursing home resident was found dead outside of the facility.
Nursing home resident found dead outside facility after missing for 2 days

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about what's at stake in the midterms during a Democratic National...
US, Japan, SKorea vow unified response to North Korea threat
Old Hundred Hawks
Football team coached by man who died on I-95 makes it to playoffs
The school district said the teacher involved was reassigned, pending the outcome of an...
Teacher charged after allegedly assaulting 5-year-old student
Man found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Marathon Food Mart
Shooting in Petersburg leaves man dead from multiple gunshot wounds