Sunday Forecast: A winter chill settles in today and through the upcoming week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunny, breezy and chilly end to the weekend. Showers are forecast to move in late in the day Tuesday and linger into Wednesday morning.

Sunday: Much cooler, becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. Breezy, northwesterly wind gusts up to 25 mph. Highs in the low 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with scattered showers in the afternoon through the overnight. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 50. (PM Rain Chance: 60%)

Wednesday: Showers in the morning, then turning partly sunny by the afternoon. Lows near 40, highs in the low 50s. (AM Rain Chance: 40%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Friday: Sunny. Lows near 30, highs in the mid-40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

