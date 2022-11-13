Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Sunday Forecast: A winter chill settles in today and through the upcoming week

Below normal temperatures expected for at least the next week. Next rain chance arrives Tuesday afternoon.
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunny, breezy and chilly end to the weekend. Showers are forecast to move in late in the day Tuesday and linger into Wednesday morning.

Sunday: Much cooler, becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. Breezy, northwesterly wind gusts up to 25 mph. Highs in the low 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with scattered showers in the afternoon through the overnight. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 50. (PM Rain Chance: 60%)

Wednesday: Showers in the morning, then turning partly sunny by the afternoon. Lows near 40, highs in the low 50s. (AM Rain Chance: 40%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Friday: Sunny. Lows near 30, highs in the mid-40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 4000 block of Old Brook Road
Man dead after late-night shooting in Richmond
Ryan Plowman, 17, died after battling mono.
High school soccer star dies from mono, family says
A Maine mother is sounding the alarm after her infant daughter swallowed a water bead. (WMTW,...
Baby swallows water bead, ends up in ICU
Thousands of runners will take part in three races this weekend in Richmond.
Everything you need to know for Richmond Marathon weekend
Authorities in Ohio say a nursing home resident was found dead outside of the facility.
Nursing home resident found dead outside facility after missing for 2 days

Latest News

Forecast: Much cooler weather arrives Sunday
Forecast: Few evening showers Saturday possible
A few showers Saturday ahead of a cold front. Much cooler temperatures arrive to end the weekend.
Forecast: Another round of rain Friday evening
A tornado watch is in effect on Friday, Nov. 11 in much of Virginia.
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado warnings expire