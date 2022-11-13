Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Shooting in Petersburg leaves man dead from multiple gunshot wounds

Man found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Marathon Food Mart
Man found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Marathon Food Mart(WHSV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 4:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man has died from multiple gunshot wounds following a late-night shooting in Petersburg.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., Petersburg police were called due to reports of shots fired in the area of Washington Street and Crater Road.

While responding to the previous call, police received another call to report a person shot in the parking lot of Marathon Food Mart located on the 600 block of E. Washington street.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police are investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 4000 block of Old Brook Road
Man dead after late-night shooting in Richmond
Ryan Plowman, 17, died after battling mono.
High school soccer star dies from mono, family says
A Maine mother is sounding the alarm after her infant daughter swallowed a water bead. (WMTW,...
Baby swallows water bead, ends up in ICU
Thousands of runners will take part in three races this weekend in Richmond.
Everything you need to know for Richmond Marathon weekend
Authorities in Ohio say a nursing home resident was found dead outside of the facility.
Nursing home resident found dead outside facility after missing for 2 days

Latest News

Old Hundred Hawks
Football team coached by man who died on I-95 makes it to playoffs
Legendary Santa needs volunteers for the 2022 holiday season
Hanover County
Hanover seeks feedback on proposed plan for county government
Richmond Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 4000 block of Old Brook Road
Man dead after late-night shooting in Richmond