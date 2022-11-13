Shooting in Petersburg leaves man dead from multiple gunshot wounds

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man has died from multiple gunshot wounds following a late-night shooting in Petersburg.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., Petersburg police were called due to reports of shots fired in the area of Washington Street and Crater Road.

While responding to the previous call, police received another call to report a person shot in the parking lot of Marathon Food Mart located on the 600 block of E. Washington street.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police are investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.