Richmond Police investigating after man found dead

Police say the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Joplin Avenue.
Police say the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Joplin Avenue.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -

Richmond police are now investigating after a man was found dead with gunshot wounds.

It happened at approximately 2:49 p.m. at the 2300 block of Joplin Avenue.

The adult man was pronounced dead on scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives have determined that this shooting occurred in the 2900 block of Lynhaven Avenue.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

