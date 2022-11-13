Police are investigating after human remains were found in a shallow grave

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Lunenburg County sheriff’s office is actively investigating following the discovery of human remains.

At 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 officers were called to the 200 block of Seay way in Lunenburg County due to reports of a shallow grave.

When officers arrived human remains were recovered from the grave and transported to the chief medical examiner’s office in Richmond for autopsy and identification.

Based on the condition of the body and evidence collected at the scene officers are investigating the death as a homicide.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.