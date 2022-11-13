Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Police are investigating after human remains were found in a shallow grave

crime scene
crime scene(wanf)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Lunenburg County sheriff’s office is actively investigating following the discovery of human remains.

At 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 officers were called to the 200 block of Seay way in Lunenburg County due to reports of a shallow grave.

When officers arrived human remains were recovered from the grave and transported to the chief medical examiner’s office in Richmond for autopsy and identification.

Based on the condition of the body and evidence collected at the scene officers are investigating the death as a homicide.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 4000 block of Old Brook Road
Man dead after late-night shooting in Richmond
Ryan Plowman, 17, died after battling mono.
High school soccer star dies from mono, family says
A Maine mother is sounding the alarm after her infant daughter swallowed a water bead. (WMTW,...
Baby swallows water bead, ends up in ICU
Emergency crews in Louisiana rescued a woman after her car went into a home's attic.
Woman rescued after car crashes into home: ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’
Thousands of runners will take part in three races this weekend in Richmond.
Everything you need to know for Richmond Marathon weekend

Latest News

Old Hundred Hawks
Football team coached by man who died on I-95 makes it to playoffs
Man found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Marathon Food Mart
Shooting in Petersburg leaves man dead from multiple gunshot wounds
Legendary Santa needs volunteers for the 2022 holiday season
Hanover County
Hanover seeks feedback on proposed plan for county government