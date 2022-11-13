Angel Tree
Caution is urged as James River reaches minor flood levels

City leaders warn that the river will be dangerous to any user who is not an expert paddler.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The James River is expected to reach minor flood levels Sunday, Nov. 13 into Monday, Nov. 14.

City leaders are asking residents to take caution near the river as it is expected to reach 9 feet.

The river is expected to be dangerous to any user who is not an expert paddler and all river users are urged to wear or carry a personal flotation device on their watercraft.

When water levels are at 9 feet or above, only expert paddlers should use the river recreationally.

For more information on river safety click here.

