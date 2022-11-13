Caution is urged as James River reaches minor flood levels

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The James River is expected to reach minor flood levels Sunday, Nov. 13 into Monday, Nov. 14.

City leaders are asking residents to take caution near the river as it is expected to reach 9 feet.

The river is expected to be dangerous to any user who is not an expert paddler and all river users are urged to wear or carry a personal flotation device on their watercraft.

When water levels are at 9 feet or above, only expert paddlers should use the river recreationally.

