Weekend Forecast: Sunny and warm Saturday, much cooler Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mainly dry until Tuesday afternoon when our rain chances increase. We will be cold/chilly all of next week.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Marathon morning in Richmond is looking dry! Increasing clouds in the evening with a few light showers possible ahead of a cold front overnight. Highs in the mid-70s. (Overnight Rain Chance: 20%)

First Alert: Well below-average temperatures arrive at the end of this weekend with a winter-like feel to begin next week!

Sunday: Decreasing clouds and much cooler. Breezy. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (PM Rain Chance: 60%)

Wednesday: Showers in the morning, then turning mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the upper 40s. (AM Rain Chance: 60%)

Thursday: Partly sunny and chilly. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

