Man injured in shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police in Richmond are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Friday evening.

On Nov. 11 around 6:40 p.m. police arrived to the 1000 block of St. Paul Street for the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.