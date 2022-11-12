Man injured in shooting in Richmond
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police in Richmond are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Friday evening.
On Nov. 11 around 6:40 p.m. police arrived to the 1000 block of St. Paul Street for the report of a shooting.
When they arrived, they found a man shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
