Man dead after late-night shooting in Richmond
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man has died after receiving life-threatening injuries in a late-night shooting.
On Friday, Nov. 11 shortly after 11 p.m. Richmond Police were called to the 4000 block of Old Brook Road due to reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.
Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.