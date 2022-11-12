Angel Tree
Man dead after late-night shooting in Richmond

Richmond Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 4000 block of Old Brook Road
Richmond Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 4000 block of Old Brook Road(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man has died after receiving life-threatening injuries in a late-night shooting.

On Friday, Nov. 11 shortly after 11 p.m. Richmond Police were called to the 4000 block of Old Brook Road due to reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

