Legendary Santa needs volunteers for the 2022 holiday season

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Legendary Santa is coming to the Children’s Museum of Richmond and needs help to prepare for the holiday season.

Volunteers are needed to assist at Santa’s Fawn shop, a store that allows children to go holiday shopping by themselves for parents, siblings, teachers, grandparents, caregivers, and even pets.

Each child will be given Fawn Bucks which they can use to purchase gifts from the fawn shop.

Volunteers are needed to supervise children as they shop, they will also collect Fawn bucks and bag gifts.

Volunteers over 18 must pass a background check and shifts are generally 3 to 5 hours long.

All volunteers must participate in a virtual orientation.

