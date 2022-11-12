Hanover seeks feedback on proposed strategic plan for county government

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -The Hanover County Board of Supervisors is considering making updates to the county government’s five-year strategic plan.

The Board is asking for feedback on the proposed content inside the plan. Public comments and feedback will be collected until Wednesday, Nov. 30.

The Feedback on the plan will be reviewed and considered for updates before it is presented to the Board for requested approval on Wednesday, December 14.

The proposed plan and its individual chapters can be found on the Board of Supervisors page along with a comment form.

Feedback and comments can also be sent to strategicplan@hanovercounty.gov.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.