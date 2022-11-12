Football team coached by man who died on I-95 makes it to playoffs

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -It’s been just a little over a week since tragedy struck one local family. Brent Szarzynski died in a crash on I-95 on November 2nd. He was a family man and the coach of the Old Hundred Hawks, a youth football team in Chesterfield. Brent helped lead the team to the playoffs this year for the first time.

Two of Szarzynski’s sons were on his team. He joined the Old Hundred Athletic Association this past year as the defensive coordinator. It’s no doubt that the loss of a coach is something the Old Hundred Hawks will be grieving for a long time. But on Saturday, the Hawks played their hearts out for Brent leaving it all on the field in his memory.

Bottles of Gatorade on the bench and cheering fans are all the hallmarks of a Saturday football game for kids playing on the Old Hundred Hawks team. But something was missing at their playoff game at Midlothian Middle School this weekend. Their beloved coach Brent Szarzynski.

“He wasn’t just a coach. Brent was a father figure. Brent was a mentor. Brent was a friend. We could count on Brent to come in early we could count on Brent one thing right now and if I know he was here he’d be toting the water jug out to the players he was just that guy,” said Richard Duncan who is the Founder and President of Old Hundred Athletic Association.

Brent died in a crash on I-95 in the beginning of November. He was driving a septic truck that caught fire after being struck by an I-beam from a Freightliner truck. In his memory at the game an unworn coach shirt was draped over the team’s bench for Brent.

“We know Brent’s spirit is here with us and we are just happy to have his legacy continue,” Duncan said.

Even though the team lost they still came out winners. This will go down as the first year the team ever made it to the playoffs. A lot of that credit goes to Brent.

“They had a lot of motivation to try hard but you also have to realize it’s just a lot of emotions going on so you’re sad sometimes. They’re happy and hype the other times. They’ll go back to sad sometimes so we’re just as coaches, as parents, we’re just trying to be here for them in every capacity,” explained Duncan.

The Old Hundred Athletic Association is continuing to find new ways to honor his memory.

“We’ve already established some foundations some scholarships in his name. We’re going to name our field after Brent as well,” Duncan stated.

A memorial service will be held for Brent at The Chapel on Old Hundred Road in Midlothian at 2 pm this coming Tuesday.

