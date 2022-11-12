Angel Tree
Alec Baldwin files lawsuit against members of ‘Rust’ film crew

FILE - This aerial photo shows part of the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set in Santa Fe, N.M., on...
FILE - This aerial photo shows part of the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set in Santa Fe, N.M., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died from a gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(CNN) - Actor and producer Alec Baldwin filed a lawsuit in connection with the fatal shooting on the “Rust” movie set Friday.

The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles is the first legal action in which Baldwin alleges wrongdoing against someone related to the tragedy.

Baldwin, who is listed as a defendant himself in a 2021 lawsuit by the movie’s script supervisor, filed the cross-complaint against several crew members.

Those include the production’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, her assistant Seth Kenney, assistant director David Halls and prop master Sarah Zachry.

Baldwin’s lawsuit blames the crew members for irresponsibly allowing live bullets on the set.

The actor and producer on the film is seeking compensatory and punitive damages as well as legal expenses.

