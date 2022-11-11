Wheat flour shortage leaves businesses scrambling

Angel Tree
Wheat flour shortage impacts local businesses
By Ashley Hendricks
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away and if you’re in need of wheat flour this year, you may be out of luck.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is leaving store shelves empty and owners scrambling to find the product they rely on.

“I just wanted to purchase some wheat flour items but - I was totally shocked,” Suresh Kumar Shanmugam said.

He’s one of many regular customers Royal Bazaar Farmers Market in disbelief over empty shelves.

Wheat flour, which sits at the center of Indian cuisine, is now hard to come by.

“Wheat flour-  is a main ingredient. Without that you can not do anything,” Shanmugam said.

India, the world’s second largest wheat producer, banned international exports of the crop due to record heat waves and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Royal Bazaar left turning to their last resort.

“Now the flour from India is banned so, everybody is trying to buy from Canada. So they [are] also have some [timing] issues for having wheat,” Aumo Patel, son of the store owner said.

Once that delivery arrives, wheat flour will be rationed to 1 bag per family.

“It is kind of a emotional thing. You have your own product [in India] now you need to depend on other product. You never know how the taste is going to be,” Shanmugam said. And the quality is questionable.

Bakeries like Montana Gold Bread Company in Carytown rely heavily on war-torn Ukraine.

“They’re called the “breadbasket of Europe”. And yeah wheat prices fluctuate, but never as widely as it has this past year or two,” Rich Lahvic, owner of Montana Gold Bread Company said.

Lahvic has been slammed with high prices and limited resources making his passion for baking more challenging.

“What used to be a 20 minute process of doing inventory is now probably an hour and a half process,” he said.

Both business now forced to pass down high food prices to customers just to stay afloat.

