Trump says Youngkin ‘couldn’t have won without me’

On Truth Social, former President Donald Trump took aim Friday at Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former President Donald Trump took aim Friday at Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who has been rumored to be running for president in 2024.

“I Endorsed him, did a very big Trump Rally for him telephonically, got MAGA to Vote for him – or he couldn’t have come close to winning,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

In the post, Trump also said Youngkin’s name “sounds Chinese” and that the Virginia governor “couldn’t have won without me” in last year’s election.

The verbal attack on Youngkin comes a day after Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears said “I just couldn’t” support Trump if he runs for president in 2024, according to multiple reports.

“A true leader understands when they have become a liability,” Sears said.

Trump’s social media attack comes as he’s also been critical of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who won re-election on Tuesday.

Trump called DeSantis “average” and referred to him as “Ron DeSanctimonious” as he stays quiet on whether or not he’s running for president.

