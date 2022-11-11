Richmond to open temporary inclement weather shelters as cold air moves in

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Richmond says it will open two temporary inclement weather shelters starting on Sunday evening as cold weather is expected to move in.

A shelter for women and children only will open at 2807 Hull St.; a men-only shelter will open at 1901 Wall St.

Both shelters will open at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov 13 and close at 8 a.m. Monday.

“Updates will be posted daily if the shelter will remain open based on the temperature,” the city said.

