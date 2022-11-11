Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Richmond leaders search for answers after dog kills 88-year-old woman

This week's deadly dog attack in Richmond has many asking whether tougher leash laws are necessary.
By Ashley Hendricks
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This week’s deadly dog attack in Richmond has many asking whether stricter leash laws are necessary.

88-year-old Evangeline Brooks was out on her morning walk when she was mauled by a pit bull.

There is a leash law already in effect in Richmond, but the number of dog bites is on the rise, according to RACC.

“If the dog was outside, not on a leash and nobody at the door, what else could have been done to protect Mrs. Brooks?” Tina Tune, Brooks’ neighbor, said.

Those who knew Mrs. Brooks worries penalties under the current law aren’t enough.

“My heart goes out to the family. When I heard about it, I was pissed. I was hurt. I was sad and mad at the same time because this is how this woman had to die?” asked Richmond City Councilman Mike Jones.

Jones said he knew Brooks before he became councilman of the district she lived.

“It was a name that was always known. She was a face that you always saw,” Jones said.

The horrendous death motivated Jones to consider introducing legislation he says would help prevent dog attacks.

“If we’re not doing a ban, we should be looking at some very strict restrictions on ownership,” Jones said.

Richmond Animal Care and Control respond to about 500 dog bites a year, despite the current leash law.

“Local leaders are in a very difficult position. State law currently prohibits any substantial penalty beyond a fine, and dangerous dog statutes only address the problem after the fact,” NBC12 legal expert Steve Benjamin said.

Benjamin says introducing new legislation will be met with backlash.

“The challenge is writing that legislation, so it only affects the problem and doesn’t affect or punish all those many responsible pet owners,” Benjamin said.

He says other possible solutions would be to increase staffing for animal control and make it easier for people to report dogs on the run.

But for this community, the main issue now is clear.

“I pray that everything is done right for justice. That’s all,” Tune said.

Richmond Police haven’t released any new details about the dog attack.

Benjamin said the chances of the dog owner, in this case serving jail time is slim. There would need to be proof of criminal intent.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evangeline Brooks, 88, of Richmond.
‘It is a big loss’: 88-year-old Richmond woman fatally mauled by dog
It's too early to lock in the forecast, but we're watching for 1-3" Friday and Saturday
First Alert Weather Day: Nicole brings severe weather threat Friday
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Here’s your one-stop guide for the 2022 elections in Central Virginia.
Decision 2022: Updates and results from Election Day
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary

Latest News

RRHA is getting federal funding to help homeless veterans in Richmond.
RRHA awarded funds to provide housing assistance for homeless veterans
The interchange would be along I-64 and West Broad Street on North Gayton Road and cost up to...
Local non-profit rejects Short Pump interchange plan
RRHA awarded funds to help homeless vets
RRHA awarded funds to help homeless vets
Local non-profit rejects Short Pump interchange plan
Local non-profit rejects Short Pump interchange plan