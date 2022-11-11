News to Know: Tornado threat; school closings; marathon returns

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the headlines for your Friday:

Tornado Watch in Effect

Nicole’s remnants move through the area, bringing with it a chance for tornadoes. A Tornado Watch is in effect for the region until 3 p.m.

Due to the threat of severe weather, several schools are closed on Friday. Click/tap here for a full list.

Download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app: Apple Store | Google Play.

Richmond Marathon Weekend

This Saturday, runners will take over the streets of Richmond for the 8k, half marathon and marathon. From packet pick-up information to road closures, we’ve put everything you need to know about the race right here.

Leaders Search for Answers after Dog Kills Woman

This week's deadly dog attack in Richmond has many asking whether tougher leash laws are necessary.

This week’s deadly dog attack in Richmond has many asking whether stricter leash laws are necessary.

Evangeline Brooks, 88, was out on her morning walk when she was mauled by a pit bull.

There is a leash law already in effect in Richmond, but the number of dog bites is on the rise, according to RACC.

“If the dog was outside, not on a leash and nobody at the door, what else could have been done to protect Mrs. Brooks?” Tina Tune, Brooks’ neighbor, said.

Snyder, Commanders, NFL, Goodell Sued

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell were sued by the District of Columbia on Thursday, accused of colluding to deceive fans by lying about an inquiry into “sexual misconduct and a persistently hostile work environment” within the team.

The individual club and the league as a whole were also named in the consumer protection civil lawsuit, which D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine said was based on his office’s investigation that began in the fall of 2021.

Racine said the defendants jointly “misled the public” about the contents of, and procedure surrounding lawyer Beth Wilkinson’s examination of the team’s workplace culture that began in 2020.

One Person Injured in Hopewell Shooting

Police in Hopewell are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Poplar Street Thursday night.

On Nov. 10, around 7:10 p.m., police were called for shots fired in the 2800 block of Poplar Street.

Officers found over 40 spent cartridge casings when they arrived on the scene. Two houses and two vehicles were struck by gunfire.

Final Thought for Veterans Day

“This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave.” - Elmer Davis

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.