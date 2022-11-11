Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Man suspected of robbing Chesterfield bank arrested

John Allison faces charges of robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
John Allison faces charges of robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A 68-year-old Chesterfield man suspected of robbing a Wells Fargo on Wednesday has been arrested.

Police say John Allison was taken into custody without incident.

“No weapon was displayed during the robbery, but the suspect indicated he had a weapon,” the Chesterfield Police Department said in a news release. “Upon receiving cash, the suspect fled.”

Police say the suspect robbed the Wells Fargo at 10831 Midlothian Turnpike around 2:45 p.m....
Police say the suspect robbed the Wells Fargo at 10831 Midlothian Turnpike around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9.(Chesterfield County Police Department)

The incident happened at 2:45 p.m. Nov. 9 at the bank on Midlothian Turnpike.

Allison faces charges of robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Police say they believe this is related to a missing person's case out of Richmond.
Body found in Henrico possibly connected to missing person case
Evangeline Brooks, 88, of Richmond.
‘It is a big loss’: 88-year-old Richmond woman fatally mauled by dog
A tornado watch is in effect on Friday, Nov. 11 in much of Virginia.
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch in effect until 3 p.m.
FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL...
Snyder, Commanders, NFL, Goodell sued by DC attorney general

Latest News

Friday Forecast: Tornado Watch in effect
News to Know: Tornado threat; school closings; marathon returns
One Good Thing: Born on 11/11/11
Officers found over 40 spent bullet casings on the scene.
Hopewell Police investigate shooting that injured one on Poplar Street
HENRICO SCHOOLS UPGRADE SECURITY CAMERAS
Central Virginia schools receive over $2.4 million in security equipment grants