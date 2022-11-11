Man suspected of robbing Chesterfield bank arrested
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A 68-year-old Chesterfield man suspected of robbing a Wells Fargo on Wednesday has been arrested.
Police say John Allison was taken into custody without incident.
“No weapon was displayed during the robbery, but the suspect indicated he had a weapon,” the Chesterfield Police Department said in a news release. “Upon receiving cash, the suspect fled.”
The incident happened at 2:45 p.m. Nov. 9 at the bank on Midlothian Turnpike.
Allison faces charges of robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
