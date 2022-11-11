Angel Tree
Loaded firearm found in student’s backpack in Hopewell

School leaders say they’d love to see more than the two student resource officers that are currently at Hopewell High.((SOURCE: NBC 12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A loaded firearm was found in a student’s backpack on Friday at Hopewell High School, police said.

“The student was going through the bag check process with the security team when the firearm was discovered,” the Hopewell Police Department said in a news release. “Officers were already on scene as part of the ongoing joint partnerships between the school and the police department.”

The student, who was taken to Crater Detention Center, faces charges of:

  • Possession of a firearm while underage
  • Possession of a concealed weapon
  • Possession of a firearm on school property

“There is currently no active threat,” police said.

