Loaded firearm found in student’s backpack in Hopewell

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A loaded firearm was found in a student’s backpack on Friday at Hopewell High School, police said.

“The student was going through the bag check process with the security team when the firearm was discovered,” the Hopewell Police Department said in a news release. “Officers were already on scene as part of the ongoing joint partnerships between the school and the police department.”

The student, who was taken to Crater Detention Center, faces charges of:

Possession of a firearm while underage

Possession of a concealed weapon

Possession of a firearm on school property

“There is currently no active threat,” police said.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.