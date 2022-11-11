‘It’s an honor’: Veterans honored during Virginia War Memorial ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens gathered on Friday inside the Virginia War Memorial to honor the men and women who served our country during the annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony.

The event was moved indoors due to the inclement weather, but this didn’t stop people from coming to the ceremony, including Herman Anderson.

“I joined the United States Army and served 22 years,” Anderson told NBC12.

This was Anderson’s first time attending the event, which held a lot of meaning for him as he sat alongside others who served.

“The comradery with the veterans that you meet here, those you served with or alongside with, it’s an honor to be here,” Anderson said.

Herman Anderson was one of the dozens who attended the annual Commonwealth's Veterans Day ceremony. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

Speakers went up to the podium one by one to thank veterans for their dedication and service.

“On Veterans Day, we recognize their service as well as those who came before us, and we salute you today,” said Major General Timothy Williams.

“Our nation’s veterans help forge a path for our freedom and prosperity,” said General Gary Brito.

Williams also recognized the role veterans have in protecting the country.

“It’s important to remember your National Guard soldiers and airmen are your neighbors living in communities across our Commonwealth. They stand ready to help their fellow Virginians in times of need,” he said during the ceremony. “When they’re not in uniform, they’re teachers, coaches, first responders, employees and employers. In each situation, they’re leaders and role models serving with the same sense of duty and honor as their military services.”

Maj. General Timothy Williams speaks to the crowd during the Commonwealth's Veterans Day ceremony. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

Gov. Glenn Youngkin was also the keynote speaker for the ceremony.

“The Commonwealth and the nation have one sentiment to express to all of you today, thank you,” said Gov. Youngkin at the podium. “Thank you for always answering the call.”

Gov. Youngkin also expressed his commitment to offering resources and supporting the needs of veterans.

“The Commonwealth stands ready to serve you because you served us,” he said.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks at the Commonwealth's Veterans Day ceremony. (Source; NBC12 | NBC12)

For Anderson, this ceremony meant the world to be surrounded by his fellow veterans.

“Being a veteran and being able to share my veteran experience with my neighbors, with my friends, with my veterans, it is an honor,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.