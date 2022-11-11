Hopewell Police investigate shooting that injured one on Poplar Street

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Hopewell are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Poplar Street Thursday night.

On Nov. 10 around 7:10 p.m., police were called for shots fired in the 2800 block of Poplar Street.

When officers arrived on the scene they found over 40 spent cartridge casings. Two houses and two vehicles were struck by gunfire.

While collecting the evidence, police were then notified of a person who was shot in one of the residences.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury and is now receiving treatment at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information can call the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.