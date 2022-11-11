Friday Forecast: First Alert Weather Day as Nicole’s remnants brings rain with severe storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain from Nicole brings an isolated tornado concern to Central Virginia today.

Friday: First Alert Weather Day: Scattered showers and storms likely from remnants of Nicole. Rain could be heavy at times with totals of 1-2″ expected. Localized flooding is possible in poor drainage areas. Any storms that form 11am-5pm bring the risk of damaging winds and and isolated brief spin-up tornadoes. Stay aware! Highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 100%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Marathon morning in Richmond is looking dry! Increasing clouds in the evening with an isolated shower possible. Lows near 60, highs in the low 70s. (Evening Rain Chance: 20%)

First Alert: Well below-average temperatures arrive at the end of this weekend with a winter-like feel to begin next week!

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (PM Rain Chance: 60%)

Wednesday: Showers in the morning, then turning mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s. (AM Rain Chance: 60%)

Thursday: Partly sunny and chilly. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

