Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Comedian Gallagher dies at age 76

FILE PHOTO - Gallagher, a comedian who had several hit television specials and was known for...
FILE PHOTO - Gallagher, a comedian who had several hit television specials and was known for smashing watermelons on stage, has died at the age of 76, according to multiple reports.(Gallagher / YouTube)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Gallagher, a comedian who had several hit television specials and was known for smashing watermelons on stage, has died at the age of 76, according to multiple reports.

Variety said he had died of organ failure after being in hospice care, according to former manager Craig Marquardo.

Marquardo told CNN in a statement that Gallagher had passed surrounded by his family in Palm Springs, California.

Full name Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., he was well known for his “Sledge-O-Matic” act, where he would smash a number of foods and other items with a large hammer, spraying audience members, and finishing shows by destroying a watermelon.

He had several specials that aired on HBO and Showtime, including “Gallagher: The Maddest” and “Gallagher: We Need a Hero,” and they were regularly replayed during the early years of Comedy Central.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they believe this is related to a missing person's case out of Richmond.
Body found in Henrico possibly connected to missing person case
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
A tornado watch is in effect on Friday, Nov. 11 in much of Virginia.
WATCH LIVE: Tornado warning for parts of Southern Va.
Evangeline Brooks, 88, of Richmond.
‘It is a big loss’: 88-year-old Richmond woman fatally mauled by dog
John Allison faces charges of robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
Man suspected of robbing Chesterfield bank arrested

Latest News

FILE - Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on ...
Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of slain rapper
President Joe Biden and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi address reporters at the COP27...
Biden: new spending boosts US resolve against climate change
COMMERCIAL IMAGE - In this photo taken by AP Images for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment,...
Kevin Conroy, voice of Batman, dies at 66
Migrants wait along a border wall on Aug. 23, 2022, after crossing from Mexico near Yuma, Ariz.
AP sources: Top border official asked to resign amid surging numbers of migrants to US-Mexico line