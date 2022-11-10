Thursday Forecast: Increasing clouds ahead of Nicole’s Friday rain

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Heavy rain from Nicole brings a localized flooding threat to Central Virginia Friday plus An isolated severe thunderstorm is possible Friday evening with the main threat being gusty damaging winds.

Thursday: Warmer and more humid, Increasing clouds through the day. Highs near 70.

Friday: First Alert Weather Day: Warm and humid with showers likely as remnants of Nicole move into Virginia. Rain could be heavy at times with totals of 1-2″ expected. Localized flooding is possible in urban and poor drainage areas. Showers and storms Friday afternoon and evening bring the risk of gusty damaging winds and brief spin-up tornadoes. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 90%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Marathon Day in Richmond is looking dry. Lows near 60, highs near 70.

First Alert: Well below-average temperatures arrive at the end of this weekend with a winter-like feel to begin next week!

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid and upper 30s, high around 50

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 50.

Tuesday: Partly sunny early, rain likely by afternoon. Lows in the low 30s, highs in low 50s. (PM Rain chance: 60%)

Wednesday: Rain in the morning, then, mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s, highs near 60. (Morning Rain Chance: 60%)

