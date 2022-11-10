Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Thursday Forecast: Increasing clouds ahead of Nicole’s Friday rain

Rain likely Friday with severe storms possible late in the day
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:11 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Heavy rain from Nicole brings a localized flooding threat to Central Virginia Friday plus An isolated severe thunderstorm is possible Friday evening with the main threat being gusty damaging winds.

Thursday: Warmer and more humid, Increasing clouds through the day. Highs near 70.

Friday: First Alert Weather Day: Warm and humid with showers likely as remnants of Nicole move into Virginia. Rain could be heavy at times with totals of 1-2″ expected. Localized flooding is possible in urban and poor drainage areas. Showers and storms Friday afternoon and evening bring the risk of gusty damaging winds and brief spin-up tornadoes. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 90%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Marathon Day in Richmond is looking dry. Lows near 60, highs near 70.

First Alert: Well below-average temperatures arrive at the end of this weekend with a winter-like feel to begin next week!

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid and upper 30s, high around 50

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 50.

Tuesday: Partly sunny early, rain likely by afternoon. Lows in the low 30s, highs in low 50s. (PM Rain chance: 60%)

Wednesday: Rain in the morning, then, mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s, highs near 60. (Morning Rain Chance: 60%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Evangeline Brooks, 88, of Richmond.
‘It is a big loss’: 88-year-old Richmond woman fatally mauled by dog
Here’s your one-stop guide for the 2022 elections in Central Virginia.
Decision 2022: Updates and results from Election Day
Police were called to the scene in the 1400 block of Drewry Street at 11:19 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Richmond man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger
Spanberger wins in redrawn 7th District

Latest News

Forecast: Increasing clouds Thursday ahead of Nicole
It's too early to lock in the forecast, but we're watching for 1-3" Friday and Saturday
First Alert Weather Day: Nicole brings heavy rain potential Friday
Nicole’s remnants bring heavy rain and a severe storm potential Friday
Wednesday Forecast: One more warm day Monday, then more seasonable
Wednesday Forecast: Mostly Sunny and seasonable
Wednesday Forecast: Mostly Sunny and seasonable