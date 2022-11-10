Angel Tree
Study: Video games help children’s impulse control

The study found kids who played video games three or more hours a day did better on tasks that required memory and impulse control than those who did not play.(Source: Pixabay)
By Sarah Bloom
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re worried about how much time your kid spends playing video games, there’s a new study that might make you feel a bit better.

A study sponsored by the National Institutes of Health found gaming may actually help with several things, including cognition and impulse control. (You can read the full study, published in the journal Jama Network Open, here.)

The study looked at 9 and 10 year olds who reported their activity on screens and games. It’s the largest study of its kind to date.

The study found kids who played video games three or more hours a day did better on tasks that required memory and impulse control than those who did not play. 

The games also had higher levels of activity in parts of the brain associated with attention and working memory.

