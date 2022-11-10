RRHA awarded funds to provide housing assistance for homeless veterans

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More help is on the way for homeless veterans in Richmond as the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awards the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority $42,000 of voucher funding to help with housing assistance.

The announcement was made during a press conference at the Virginia Department of Veterans Services on Thursday.

“One homeless veteran is one too many,” said Steven Nesmith, chief executive officer for the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority. “We’re going forward, my staff and I, and we will develop a comprehensive plan with our partners here to look at the future needs of veterans.”

In addition, Nesmith also said they will provide shelter for homeless veterans using units in their communities.

“RRHA will go beyond these five vouchers, and we will also set aside 10 units within our communities to specifically deal with providing shelter,” he said. “This is just, simply as I say, a down payment towards those veterans who have sacrificed so much for our freedoms.”

RRHA is working with the Virginia Department of Veterans Services to identify who would need this help while looking down the line to see how they can further reduce veteran homelessness.

“We’re going to look at what sort of private and public partnerships and get the private sector to come to the table and help out with some of those funding,” said Nesmith.

According to data sent by the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, during the annual point-in-time count for the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care in Jan. 2022, 68 veterans were experiencing homelessness. This number was 80 back in 2021 and 160 one decade ago.

Data also shows there’s been a 58 percent reduction in the number of homeless veterans between 2011 and 2022 across Virginia. Back in 2011, the statewide count of homeless veterans was 931. This number is down to 392.

Officials also add between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, 567 people who had served in the military sought and/or received assistance from the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care, the collaborative network of public and private homeless service providers.

“We are optimistic, actually, that we will have zero homeless veterans in the future,” said Commissioner Daniel Gade with the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. “What we have to do is take a holistic approach. Housing is one part of it. Mental health [is] part of it. Healthcare is part of it. Sometimes employment is to help people get out of that, and this department does a great job with all of those things and with community partners like this one and others who are in the same space, we can absolutely take a bite out of the homelessness problem.”

RRHA and the Virginia Department of Veterans Services will work to identify who can qualify for this help.

To learn more about the Virginia Department of Veterans Services resources, click here.

