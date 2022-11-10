Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Prepping your home’s gutters for the heavy rain Friday

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With the remnants of Hurricane Nicole heading up our way come Friday, you want to make sure your home’s gutters don’t have any issues with the heavy rain our area will see.

This storm comes at a time of the year when gutters can be more clogged mainly because of fallen leaves that were on the trees not too long ago. If there is plenty of rain and your gutters are filled with leaves, the gutters will likely fail to divert water from your home which can cause all sorts of problems like mold and mildew collecting and flooded basements.

Charles Sargent, a sales associate at Rocking R Ace Hardware in Harrisonburg, said there are a few things you can do to prevent that from happening.

“If your gutters are full of leaves, you can use one of these [cleaning wands], hook it to your garden hose, and wash your gutters out. Once you get your gutters clean, we have foam pads that you can put in your gutters that will divert the leaves,” said Sargent.

Screens like this one can help prevent your gutters from clogging
Screens like this one can help prevent your gutters from clogging(WHSV)

Sargent said the best way to find out if your gutters are clean is to run water through them to ensure that water is flowing out.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evangeline Brooks, 88, of Richmond.
‘It is a big loss’: 88-year-old Richmond woman fatally mauled by dog
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Here’s your one-stop guide for the 2022 elections in Central Virginia.
Decision 2022: Updates and results from Election Day
It's too early to lock in the forecast, but we're watching for 1-3" Friday and Saturday
First Alert Weather Day: Nicole brings severe weather threat tomorrow
Police were called to the scene in the 1400 block of Drewry Street at 11:19 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Richmond man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds

Latest News

Governor Glenn Youngkin says the results represent an opportunity and a challenge for the GOP.
Gov. Youngkin reacts to midterm election results
In the midst of Republicans not seeing the “red wave” that many expected, Governor Glenn...
News to Know for Nov. 10: Church leader killed in dog attack; Gov. Youngkin reacts to midterm election results; Richmond Marathon packet pick-up
Both of the women’s injuries are considered non-life threatening, according to police.
2 women shot near Gillies Creek Park
Thursday Forecast: Increasing clouds ahead of Nicole’s Friday rain
Thursday Forecast: Increasing clouds ahead of Nicole’s Friday rain
Gov. Youngkin reacts to midterm elections
Gov. Youngkin reacts to midterm elections