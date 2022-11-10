Police continue investigation into deadly shooting at Blooms Apartment Complex

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are continuing its investigation into a deadly shooting on the city’s northside last month.

On Oct. 26, officers were called to the 3500 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for a report of shots fired and a person shot at around 10:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they found 30-year-old Ronnell Wayne of Richmond unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound in the Blooms Apartment Complex courtyard.

Wayne was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Nov. 10, investigators released a photo of the vehicle of interest in the case.

Police say a man and a woman were in the van at the time of the shooting. (Richmond Police Department)

According to detectives, a man and a woman were inside the van at the time of the shooting. Police believe the driver, passenger and vehicle may be in the Tidewater/Hampton Roads area.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

