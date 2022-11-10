Angel Tree
Police confirm body found in Henrico is missing Richmond man

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:35 PM EST
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Police in Henrico are investigating the death of a person after the body of a missing Richmond man was found inside a car in the woods.

On Thursday, Nov. 10, around 12:10 p.m., Henrico police received the report of a dead person at the intersection of Walnut and Ratcliffe Avenue. On scene, officers found a vehicle in a wooded area off Walnut Avenue with a dead body inside.

On Wednesday, Nov. 16 medical examiners confirmed the person found is 54-year-old Micheal Cooper, Sr. of Richmond.

Cooper was reported missing by the Richmond Police Department on Oct. 28.

Richmond investigators were also on the scene.

This is an active and ongoing death investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

