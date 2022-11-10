News to Know for Nov. 10: Church leader killed in dog attack; Gov. Youngkin reacts to midterm election results; Richmond Marathon packet pick-up

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Thursday!

Two Women Shot Near Gillies Creek Park

Police are looking for whoever shot two women.

The shooting happened just before 9 Wednesday night on Jennie Scher Road, near Gillies Creek Park.

When police arrived, they found one woman who had been shot. She was treated at the scene.

Shortly after, a second woman arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Both victims are expected to be okay.

Anyone who may know something is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Church Leader Killed in Dog Attack

A deadly dog attack is raising concerns for a grief-stricken Richmond community.

Evangeline Brooks was 88 years old.

Neighbors say she was out for her morning walk on Monday - when she was attacked by a dog that bit her in the neck.

She was killed just a few doors down from her home.

Brooks was a deacon for years at First Baptist Church of Southside Richmond.

Church members say her presence was felt every Sunday.

Funeral arrangements are still being planned, but the church says it will likely be held next week.

Proposed Five-cent Tax Rebate for City Property Owners

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is introducing a new program to help homeowners who dealt with high property tax bills this year.

Real estate tax credit proposal could help homeowners with assessment concerns

He’s calling it the “Five Back Initiative.” It would send some of the money you paid right back to you at the start of next year.

This ordinance still needs to be approved by the City Council, but it already has a majority of support.

The council is set to meet again on Monday to talk about it.

Gov. Youngkin Reacts to Midterm Elections

In the midst of Republicans not seeing the “red wave” that many expected, Governor Glenn Youngkin is now speaking out about the midterms.

He says the results represent an opportunity and a challenge.

Governor Youngkin said he was pleased that Republicans flipped one congressional district in Virginia, but at the same time, Democrats held on to two other House seats in the Commonwealth.

Democrats Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton held on to their seats in closely contested elections.

While the national returns are still coming into focus, Gov. Youngkin said they reflect the reality that the nation will continue to move forward with a divided government.

UVA Political Analyst Larry Sabato says a number of the candidates that Governor Youngkin endorsed - traveling out of the state to campaign for - did not do so well.

Yesterday, Youngkin also made sure to thank the state’s elections team saying the vote was fair, and results were tabulated quickly with a minimum of problems.

Attention Richmond Marathon Participants!

The Allianz Richmond Half Marathon starts at 7:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. (Source: Sports Backers)

Packet pickup is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11.

A photo ID is required to pick up your race packet. You may pick up a race packet for another pre-registered runner, provided you have a copy of their photo ID.

For everything, you need to know about the marathon, click here.

Clouds Increase Ahead of Nicole’s Friday Rain

Heavy rain from Nicole brings a localized flooding threat to Central Virginia Friday.

Today will be warmer and more humid with clouds increasing through the day. Highs will be near 70.

