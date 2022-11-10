Local non-profit rejects Short Pump interchange plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Short Pump area has seen record growth over the last two decades, but it comes at a cost when it comes to traffic.

“Anyone who’s ever shopped at Short Pump Mall knows it’s a very congested area,” Director of Henrico Public Works Terrell Hughes said. “In Henrico County, this is the highest crash area we have.”

Henrico Police say 2,000 crashes have been reported on roads between Old Saddler and the Goochland County line since 2017. Seven people have been killed.

Police say the Short Pump area accounts for six of the top ten hot spots for crashes in Henrico County.

Hughes says they’re working to change that.

“We’re doing an area interchange study of the Short Pump area,” Hughes said.

The interchange would be along I-64 and West Broad Street on North Gayton Road and cost up to $300 million.

“This will take a lot of congestion out of the Short Pump area and re-distribute it [to] other places,” Hughes said.

President of Partnership for Smarter Growth, Stewart Schwartz, says he opposes the plan.

“We worry that they’ll end up digging a bigger hole and creating more traffic. It’s likely to open the rural end and Western Henrico and even Western Hanover to sprawling more auto-dependent development, adding more cars going in and out of Short Pump than we have today,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz says the County should consider building a simpler ramp between I-64 and Gayton to relieve pressure on West Broad.

He’d also like to see more mass transit in Short Pump, which Hughes says is already underway.

“Those all help but don’t truly address the safety issues we’re seeing,” Hughes said.

The project is awaiting state and federal approval.

Hughes says once it’s approved, they could begin the designing process by 2023. He says the process could take 2-3 years to finish.

Hughes adds the County will conduct an online survey for county residents to share their thoughts and concerns. He says that the survey will be publicized within the next few weeks.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.