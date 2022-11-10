Angel Tree
Gov. Youngkin reacts to midterm election results

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In the midst of Republicans not seeing that “red wave” many expected, Governor Glenn Youngkin is now speaking out about the midterms.

He says the results represent an opportunity and a challenge for the GOP.

WVEC reports that Gov. Youngkin was pleased that Republicans flipped one congressional district in Virginia. However, Democrats held onto two other House seats in the Commonwealth.

Republican Jen Kiggans flipped Virginia’s second congressional district, beating out incumbent Democrat Elaine Luria.

On the other hand, Democrats Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton held onto their seats in closely contested elections. Spanberger - winning in a newly drawn district.

The story was similar with many Democrats defying expectations.

Election results show Virginia still moderate, says political expert

While the national returns are still coming into focus, Gov. Youngkin says they reflect the reality that the nation will continue to move forward with a divided government.

“And I think this is the big opportunity, and a little bit of the challenge. The opportunity is to go get things done. The challenge is that we’re going to have to work together to do so. Exactly what we’ve done in the Commonwealth. I think Virginians appreciate that, and i look forward to hopefully seeing that out of this next Congress,” Gov. Youngkin said.

Youngkin thanked the state’s elections team, saying the vote was fair and the results were tabulated quickly with a minimum of problems.

