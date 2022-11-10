Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

First Alert Weather Day: Nicole brings severe weather threat tomorrow

Friday will bring a soaking and beneficial rain to central VA!
By Andrew Freiden, Nick Russo and Megan Wise
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Nicole is expected to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and a tornado threat to central Virginia - those are the reasons we’ve made tomorrow a First Alert Weather Day.

Heavy rain could cause some localized flooding in central VA, especially in poor drainage areas. Rain looks likely to move in tonight and continue off and on through around midnight Friday.

Central Virginia needs rain and lots of it, so although we are calling it a First Alert Weather Day, the rain could end up being largely beneficial. 1″-3″+ rain total are possible with locally higher amounts possible. The heaviest rain is likely in Western VA with around 1″ in RVA.

The latest forecast path takes the center near or just west of central Virginia on Friday, which would put us on the right-hand side of the storm, which is where there may be severe weather including an isolated tornado threat. With high temperatures in the low 70s Friday and high (for November Humidity), that is something to watch closely.

Level 2 (out of 5) risk of severe storms for us tomorrow (Friday)
Level 2 (out of 5) risk of severe storms for us tomorrow (Friday)(SPC)

The tornado and severe threat is in the afternoon and evening. Have ways to get a warning - the NBC12 First Alert Weather app is a great way.

Some GOOD NEWS for Saturday (Richmond Marathon Day) as rain moves out before Saturday’s sunrise. Be ready for a cool, dry breeze to build Saturday after a warm and humid (for November) start to the day. Be careful of wet roads and puddles!

We’ll keep you updated with impacts to central VA Friday as we watch Nicole’s track!

NBC12 First Alert Weather App

Check out how to use the NBC12 First Alert Weather app (note: this was recorded in early September):

Our app is available in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evangeline Brooks, 88, of Richmond.
‘It is a big loss’: 88-year-old Richmond woman fatally mauled by dog
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Here’s your one-stop guide for the 2022 elections in Central Virginia.
Decision 2022: Updates and results from Election Day
Police were called to the scene in the 1400 block of Drewry Street at 11:19 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Richmond man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day: Nicole brings severe weather threat tomorrow
First Alert Weather Day: Nicole brings severe weather threat tomorrow
Thursday Forecast: Increasing clouds ahead of Nicole’s Friday rain
Forecast: Increasing clouds Thursday ahead of Nicole
Nicole’s remnants bring heavy rain and a severe storm potential Friday
Wednesday Forecast: One more warm day Monday, then more seasonable