First Alert Weather Day: Nicole brings severe weather threat tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Nicole is expected to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and a tornado threat to central Virginia - those are the reasons we’ve made tomorrow a First Alert Weather Day.

Heavy rain could cause some localized flooding in central VA, especially in poor drainage areas. Rain looks likely to move in tonight and continue off and on through around midnight Friday.

Central Virginia needs rain and lots of it, so although we are calling it a First Alert Weather Day, the rain could end up being largely beneficial. 1″-3″+ rain total are possible with locally higher amounts possible. The heaviest rain is likely in Western VA with around 1″ in RVA.

The latest forecast path takes the center near or just west of central Virginia on Friday, which would put us on the right-hand side of the storm, which is where there may be severe weather including an isolated tornado threat. With high temperatures in the low 70s Friday and high (for November Humidity), that is something to watch closely.

Level 2 (out of 5) risk of severe storms for us tomorrow (Friday) (SPC)

The tornado and severe threat is in the afternoon and evening. Have ways to get a warning - the NBC12 First Alert Weather app is a great way.

Some GOOD NEWS for Saturday (Richmond Marathon Day) as rain moves out before Saturday’s sunrise. Be ready for a cool, dry breeze to build Saturday after a warm and humid (for November) start to the day. Be careful of wet roads and puddles!

We’ll keep you updated with impacts to central VA Friday as we watch Nicole’s track!

NBC12 First Alert Weather App

Check out how to use the NBC12 First Alert Weather app (note: this was recorded in early September):

Our app is available in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

