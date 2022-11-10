Angel Tree
Calling all developers: Richmond seeking proposals for City Center project

Phase one of the project, a collective nine acres, includes the Richmond Coliseum teardown.
By Henry Graff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a smattering of properties in downtown Richmond, but it could become a 20-block area revitalization effort called the City Center Innovation District.

“City Center is the donut hole in downtown Richmond, the area that is immediately across the street from the Greater Richmond Convention Center,” said Leonard Sledge, Richmond Economic Development Authority.

Now out is a 242-page request for information, spelling out what the city’s economic development and convention center authority would like to see from potential developers.

Phase one of the project, a collective nine acres, includes the Richmond Coliseum teardown and a 500-room hotel with meeting spaces to support the nearby convention center.

“We lose out on interested events often because we don’t have adequate hotel rooms that we can lock down, blocks of rooms,” said Brandon Hinton, Greater Richmond Convention Center Authority.

The Blues Armory building on 6th Street will be saved and repurposed.

Office and retail space are called for in the plan, along with new housing, parking, pedestrian improvements and public open space.

“Which is important for all the obvious reasons, tourism is important. This convention center is a pillar of our tourism industry in the region,” said Hinton.

Once developers respond by the Dec. 20 deadline, a panel will evaluate the proposals. That panel includes an array of people from the city and the two authorities leading the charge.

“As I’m looking around, I see redevelopment happening all over the place. Richmond is thriving from an economic development standpoint,” said Sledge.

A site visit for potential developers is set for the end of this month. Finalists will be announced in early 2023, with a final selection made in the spring.

You can read the RFI HERE.

