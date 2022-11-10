Body found in Henrico possibly connected to missing person case

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Police in Henrico are investigating the death of a person after a body was found inside a car in the woods.

On Thursday, Nov. 10, around 12:10 p.m., Henrico police received the report of a dead person at the intersection of Walnut and Ratcliffe Avenue. On scene, officers found a vehicle in a wooded area off Walnut Avenue with a dead body inside.

Henrico Police are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to confirm the individual’s identity. They believe this incident may have ties to a missing person case out of Richmond.

Richmond investigators were also on the scene.

This is an active and ongoing death investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

