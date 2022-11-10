Angel Tree
2 women shot near Gillies Creek Park

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police is looking for whoever shot two women Wednesday evening.

Just before 9 p.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of Jennie Scher Rd, near Gillies Creek Park for reports of a person shot.

When police arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She was treated at the scene.

Later, another woman arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Both of the women’s injuries are considered non-life threatening, according to police.

Officials say the incidents appear to be related, but no suspect information is available now.

Major Crimes Detectives are currently investigating this incident, and anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

