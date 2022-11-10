2 women injured in Richmond neighborhood shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two women Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Jennie Scher Rd, at approximately 8:50 p.m., on reports of a person shot.

A woman was found at the scene by officers, and she was treated at the scene for an apparent gunshot wound.

Later, another woman arrived at a local hospital to be treated for an apparent gunshot wound.

Both of the women’s injuries are considered non-life threatening, according to police.

Officials say the incidents appear to be related, but no suspect information is available now.

Major Crimes Detectives are currently investigating this incident, and anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

