Youngkin apologizes to Pelosi for remarks after attack

By Sarah Rankin
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has written to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to apologize for widely criticized remarks he made after the October attack on her husband.

Youngkin’s office confirmed the exchange on Wednesday.

The Republican governor said in a statement that he intended to condemn the violence against Paul Pelosi and acknowledged that his remarks fell short. Hours after the news of the attack, Youngkin made a campaign stop and said violence anywhere was unacceptable.

But he went on to quip that Republicans were going to send Nancy Pelosi back to California to be with her husband. Paul Pelosi was hospitalized in the attack.

