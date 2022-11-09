Angel Tree
Wittman projected to win re-election in 1st District

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Republican Rob Wittman has won the 1st District, according to NBC News.

Wittman, an eight-term congressman, was facing Democrat Herb Jones and third-party candidate David Foster.

With redistricting, the 1st District now covers parts of Chesterfield, King William and New Kent counties, among others.

During the campaign season, Wittman said his priorities include getting the workforce back to where it needs to be and creating a new energy policy.

“I want to make sure that we have an economy that’s strong. Let’s get back to manufacturing in the United States. Let’s make sure too that we are releasing impediments that are there in front of businesses,” said Wittman.

Click/tap here for additional state and local election results.

