Wednesday Forecast: Mostly Sunny and seasonable

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry weather holds on for a couple more days then Nicole brings beneficial rain on Friday.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the low 60s

Thursday: Warmer and more humid, clouds thicken during the day. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 70.

Friday: First Alert Weather Day: Warm and humid with showers likely as remnants of Nicole moves into Virginia. Rain could be heavy at times with totals 1-2″. Localized flooding possible in poor-drainage areas. An afternoon lull, then a low severe storm threat toward evening. Tornadoes are possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 90%)

Saturday: Turning mostly sunny. Marathon Day in Richmond looking dry. Watch for puddles and wet roads! Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Daytime Rain Chance: 10%)

First Alert: Well below average temperatures arrive at the end of this weekend with a winter-like feel to begin next week!

Sunday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny early, rain likely by afternoon. Lows in the low 30s, highs in low 50s. (Rain chance: 60%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.