Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Wednesday Forecast: Mostly Sunny and seasonable

Nicole’s remnants bring showers and a storm potential on Thursday
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:12 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry weather holds on for a couple more days then Nicole brings beneficial rain on Friday.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the low 60s

Thursday: Warmer and more humid, clouds thicken during the day. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 70.

Friday: First Alert Weather Day: Warm and humid with showers likely as remnants of Nicole moves into Virginia. Rain could be heavy at times with totals 1-2″. Localized flooding possible in poor-drainage areas. An afternoon lull, then a low severe storm threat toward evening. Tornadoes are possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 90%)

Saturday: Turning mostly sunny. Marathon Day in Richmond looking dry. Watch for puddles and wet roads! Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Daytime Rain Chance: 10%)

First Alert: Well below average temperatures arrive at the end of this weekend with a winter-like feel to begin next week!

Sunday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny early, rain likely by afternoon. Lows in the low 30s, highs in low 50s. (Rain chance: 60%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Here’s your one-stop guide for the 2022 elections in Central Virginia.
Decision 2022: Updates and results from Election Day
Police have arrested Justin O. Gay, 27, for malicious wounding, possession of marijuana with...
‘You can’t feel safe’: Man arrested after shooting in Walmart parking lot
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
RACC: 5-month-old puppy shot multiple times dies

Latest News

Forecast: First Alert Weather Day on Friday as Nicole brings soaking rain
It's too early to lock in the forecast, but we're watching for 1-3" Friday and Saturday
First Alert Weather Day: Nicole brings heavy rain potential Friday
Friday will bring a soaking and beneficial rain to central VA!
First Alert Weather Day: Nicole brings heavy rain potential Friday
Election Day Forecast: Sunny, Breezy and COOL
Election Day Forecast: Sunny, Breezy and COOL