Voters approve bond referendums in Chesterfield, Henrico

CHESTERFIELD and HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple bond referendums were easily approved Tuesday in Chesterfield and Henrico counties.

In Chesterfield County, the $540 million in facilities bonds is slated to be divided up like this:

$375 million for schools

$47 million for libraries

$38 million for parks and recreation

$81 million for public safety

Voters approved the money in one question in the ballot.

In Henrico County, four questions were on the ballot for $511.4 million in bonds:

$37 million in recreation and parks

$50 million in improving flood prevention and stormwater drainage

$84 million in building new and renovating fire stations

$340.5 million in school projects

