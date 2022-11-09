Voters approve bond referendums in Chesterfield, Henrico
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD and HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple bond referendums were easily approved Tuesday in Chesterfield and Henrico counties.
In Chesterfield County, the $540 million in facilities bonds is slated to be divided up like this:
- $375 million for schools
- $47 million for libraries
- $38 million for parks and recreation
- $81 million for public safety
Voters approved the money in one question in the ballot.
In Henrico County, four questions were on the ballot for $511.4 million in bonds:
- $37 million in recreation and parks
- $50 million in improving flood prevention and stormwater drainage
- $84 million in building new and renovating fire stations
- $340.5 million in school projects
Click/tap here for additional state and local election results.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.