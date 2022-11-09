Angel Tree
Voters approve bond referendums in Chesterfield, Henrico

Bond referendums approved on Tuesday will mean new construction for facilities in both Henrico and Chesterfield counties.(Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD and HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple bond referendums were easily approved Tuesday in Chesterfield and Henrico counties.

In Chesterfield County, the $540 million in facilities bonds is slated to be divided up like this:

  • $375 million for schools
  • $47 million for libraries
  • $38 million for parks and recreation
  • $81 million for public safety

Voters approved the money in one question in the ballot.

In Henrico County, four questions were on the ballot for $511.4 million in bonds:

  • $37 million in recreation and parks
  • $50 million in improving flood prevention and stormwater drainage
  • $84 million in building new and renovating fire stations
  • $340.5 million in school projects

Click/tap here for additional state and local election results.

