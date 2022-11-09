Stoney, City Council members propose 5-cent tax rebate for city property tax

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and several City Council members proposed a one-time, 5-cent real estate tax rebate for city property owners.

The “Five Back Initiative” is the equivalent of the current tax rate of $1.20 of assessed value being cut to $1.15, Stoney said on Wednesday.

The rebate will be funded by up to an $18 million surplus in the city’s budget.

Checks will be mailed to property owners in early 2023.

The proposal is co-sponsored by City Council members Andreas Addison, Michael Jones, Katherine Jordan, Anne-Frances Lambert, Stephanie Lynch and Council President Cynthia Newbille.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.