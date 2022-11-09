Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Stoney, City Council members propose 5-cent tax rebate for city property tax

The “Five Back Initiative” is the equivalent of the current tax rate of $1.20 of assessed value...
The “Five Back Initiative” is the equivalent of the current tax rate of $1.20 of assessed value being cut to $1.15.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and several City Council members proposed a one-time, 5-cent real estate tax rebate for city property owners.

The “Five Back Initiative” is the equivalent of the current tax rate of $1.20 of assessed value being cut to $1.15, Stoney said on Wednesday.

The rebate will be funded by up to an $18 million surplus in the city’s budget.

> Related: Real estate tax credit proposal could help homeowners with assessment concerns

Checks will be mailed to property owners in early 2023.

The proposal is co-sponsored by City Council members Andreas Addison, Michael Jones, Katherine Jordan, Anne-Frances Lambert, Stephanie Lynch and Council President Cynthia Newbille.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here’s your one-stop guide for the 2022 elections in Central Virginia.
Decision 2022: Updates and results from Election Day
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Police have arrested Justin O. Gay, 27, for malicious wounding, possession of marijuana with...
‘You can’t feel safe’: Man arrested after shooting in Walmart parking lot
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico

Latest News

Thousands of runners will take part in three races this weekend in Richmond.
Everything you need to know for Richmond Marathon weekend
Police were called to the scene in the 1400 block of Drewry Street at 11:19 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Richmond man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds
FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL...
DC attorney general to make announcement about Commanders
Glenn Youngkin said that he intended to condemn the violence against Paul Pelosi and...
Youngkin apologizes to Pelosi for remarks after attack