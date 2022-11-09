Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Spanberger wins in redrawn 7th District

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Democrat Abigail Spanberger has won re-election in the 7th District, according to the Associated Press.

“Thanks to your commitment and hard work, we have won this race,” she said as she declared victory on Tuesday night around 10:15 p.m. The AP called the race about a half hour later.

She was facing Yesli Vega in the district, which had a major shift north after redistricting.

Vega spoke just after 10 p.m. Tuesday evening in Woodbridge, saying she hasn’t conceded and every vote should count.

“I just wanted to come out here and give you guys a quick update, we are monitoring the votes as they’re still coming in. We have thousands of votes that have yet to be counted so we want to be sure every vote is counted because you all have worked so hard,” said Vega.

If elected, she would have been the first Latina woman elected to Congress in Virginia.

The new district covers Caroline and Spotsylvania counties in the NBC12 viewing area.

On the campaign trail, Spanberger said the economy and inflation were big talkers as well as abortion rights.

Click/tap here for additional state and local election results.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Here’s your one-stop guide for the 2022 elections in Central Virginia.
Decision 2022: Updates and results from Election Day
Police have arrested Justin O. Gay, 27, for malicious wounding, possession of marijuana with...
‘You can’t feel safe’: Man arrested after shooting in Walmart parking lot
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
RACC: 5-month-old puppy shot multiple times dies

Latest News

Control of Congress remains uncertain as Dems dodge a "Republican Wave"
Control of Congress remains uncertain as Dems dodge a "Republican Wave"
Here's a look at other races across Virginia
Spanberger claims victory in Virginia's 7th congressional district
Spanberger claims victory in Virginia's 7th congressional district
McEachin, a three-term congressman, defeated Republican Leon Benjamin.
Rep. Donald McEachin wins reelection for Virginia's 4th district