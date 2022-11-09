Spanberger wins in redrawn 7th District

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Democrat Abigail Spanberger has won re-election in the 7th District, according to the Associated Press.

“Thanks to your commitment and hard work, we have won this race,” she said as she declared victory on Tuesday night around 10:15 p.m. The AP called the race about a half hour later.

She was facing Yesli Vega in the district, which had a major shift north after redistricting.

Vega spoke just after 10 p.m. Tuesday evening in Woodbridge, saying she hasn’t conceded and every vote should count.

“I just wanted to come out here and give you guys a quick update, we are monitoring the votes as they’re still coming in. We have thousands of votes that have yet to be counted so we want to be sure every vote is counted because you all have worked so hard,” said Vega.

If elected, she would have been the first Latina woman elected to Congress in Virginia.

The new district covers Caroline and Spotsylvania counties in the NBC12 viewing area.

On the campaign trail, Spanberger said the economy and inflation were big talkers as well as abortion rights.

