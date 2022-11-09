Angel Tree
Spanberger declares victory in redrawn 7th District

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger(Photo: Abigail Spanberger campaign)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Democrat Abigail Spanberger has declared victory in the 7th District.

“Thanks to your commitment and hard work, we have won this race,” she said to supporters on Tuesday night.

She was facing Yesli Vega in the district, which had a major shift north after redistricting.

The new district covers Caroline and Spotsylvania counties in the NBC12 viewing area.

On the campaign trail, Spanberger said the economy and inflation were big talkers as well as abortion rights.

Click/tap here for additional state and local election results. 

