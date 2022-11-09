Angel Tree
Second teen charged in shooting death of Henrico High School student

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two teenagers are facing charges, including second-degree murder, in connection to the shooting death of a Henrico High school student back in September.

Officials say it happened at St. Luke Apartments located on E. Laburnum and Conway Street just after 10 a.m. on Sept. 18.

There, police say they found 17-year-old David Dupree with a gunshot wound. Henrico Police, Fire, and EMS administered aid and transported Dupree to the hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.

On Sept. 20, police arrested a juvenile boy in connection to the homicide. Police said he faces a petition of 2nd-degree murder. He was taken to the Henrico County Juvenile Detention Home.

On Nov. 7, a 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection to Dupree’s death, according to police.

He has been charged with second-degree murder, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm under the age of 18.

Principal Karin Castillo-Rose released a statement to families:

Understandably, the death of a classmate is traumatic for our students and faculty. I am asking parents and guardians to talk to their children in a manner they deem appropriate.

School-based mental health staff will be available for students at the school throughout the week.

David’s family is planning a prayer vigil at St. Luke Apartments on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

People are asked to wear red and green and bring candles.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

