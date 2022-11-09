Richmond man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says a 37-year-old man was found dead Tuesday night with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police were called to the scene in the 1400 block of Drewry Street at 11:19 p.m. and found Sean Oliver of Richmond dead on the ground.
No suspects have been named.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
